Shreveport Little Theater “Dressing the Part” fundraiser

The Shreveport Little Theater Guild (SLT) is selling tickets and sponsorship for it’s Spring Gala Brunch event, “Dressing the Part,” which will be at Margaritaville on Saturday, April 13th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The gala will feature musical numbers from the SLT Academy and this spring and summer musical and costumes from SLT’s costume designer from previous shows will be modeled by several models and actors in a fashion show. There will also be an auction of several items including tickets to see the Broadway show “Hamilton: The Musical” on Broadway along with airfare and hotel.

Open for 98 years, the SLT is one of the oldest theaters in the country and much of the budget relies on fundraising. Get more information below:

Shreveport Little Theater Guild presents “Dressing the Part.”

Please join us for the Shreveport Little Theater 2019 Spring Fundraiser

Saturday, April 13

11 am – 2 pm

Margaritaville

Let’s celebrate and support one of the oldest community theaters in the country.

Brunch – Auction – Entertainment – Valet

Purchase tickets by clicking <<HERE.>>

