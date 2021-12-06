Shreveport Little Theater’s ‘White Christmas’ opens Thursday Dec. 9th

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Little Theatre and Academy continues its Centennial Season celebration with Irving Berlin’s White Christmas December 9th through 19th.

The musical is a fun play full of song, dance, romance, and comedy. With a heartwarming message about love and loyalty, that is sure to leave audiences in the holiday spirit.

Show Director, Rich Hansil, joins us live in studio to tell us what to expect from this winter musical.

Tickets can be purchased online at shreveportlittletheatre.com, and by calling or visiting SLT’s box office at 812 Margaret Place, noon – 4 p.m. weekdays, (318) 424-4439.