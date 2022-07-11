SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Little Theatre opens its first live production in their 101st season

on July 14.

“Little Shop of Horrors” centers on a flower shop worker who finds a live plant that feeds on human flesh.

Lead actors Nathan Gay and Brittany Gay joined us live in the studio Monday to tell us more about the Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical.

“Little Shop of Horrors” will be performed at SLT July 14 through July 31.

Tickets can be purchased at Shreveport Little Theatre, or by visiting SLT’s box office at 812 Margaret Place.







