Shreveport maintains Class 1 fire rating

Mayor Ollie S. Tyler and Fire Chief Edwin Scott Wolverton received official notification this month that the City of Shreveport’s fire rating will remain Class 1.

The City of Shreveport underwent an assessment of the City’s fire and water departments, by Property Insurance Association of Louisiana in May and June of this year.

The lower the class rating (range from 1-10), the higher level of fire service resources, including water supply are said to be available, therefore greater chance at minimizing property damage from a fire.

Mayor Tyler said, “This is great news for the City of Shreveport. By SFD maintaining the Class 1 rating status, commercial and residential property owners in the City of Shreveport will continue to save millions of dollars in insurance premiums annually.”

After completing a full audit and review of the city’s fire and water departments, PIAL awarded the city an overall rating of 91.34 percent thus renewing its Class 1 status.

Shreveport received its first Class 1 fire rating in 1998; followed by ratings in 2003, 2008, and 2013; and most recently in 2017 by PIAL. The five-year rating serves as a measurement for insurance underwriters to set their fire rates for commercial and residential property in the city.

Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton said, “This Class 1 Rating is a reflection of the high level of service of the men and women of the Shreveport Fire Department. Each day they perform their specific disciplines of service to meet our mission to our citizens and the visitors of our great city.”

The City of Shreveport improved its overall rating from 90.58 percent in 2013 to 91.34 percent this year.

This improvement was made possible by the dedicated and committed men and women of the Shreveport Fire Department and Water and Sewage Department, who daily serve the citizens of Shreveport.