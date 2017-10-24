Shreveport man arrested for burglarizing home, injuring officer

A Shreveport man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a Bossier City home and injured an officer during a fight.

Witnesses called police after they saw 32-year-old Michael Mitchell Clayton, 32, burglarizing a house in the 200 block of South Youree St.

When officers arrived they found Clayton inside the home. He then ran away but was later was caught after he tried to jumped a fence.

Clayton began fighting with police and one officer received an injury to his arm during the struggle.

Clayton was arrested and booked into the Bossier City Jail on charges of simple burglary, resisting with force, battery on a police officer and battery on a police officer with injuries.

Officers learned that Clayton had outstanding warrants for his arrest from the Bossier City Police Department, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and Shreveport Police Department on various charges including theft, illegal possession of stolen things, burglary and failure to appear.