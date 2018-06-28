Shreveport man arrested for sexual crimes against a juvenile in Rapides Parish

A Shreveport man is facing sexual assault charges against a juvenile in Rapides Parish.

Deputies at the Boyce Sub-station were contacted on May 7 by the Haughton Police Department in Bossier Parish concerning an alleged sexual assault on a juvenile. The incident was said to have happened in March 2018 in Rapides Parish.

The complainant in the case said that Brian Joseph McClanahan, 34 of Shreveport, was the suspect. Since the victim was a juvenile, an interview for the victim was scheduled at the Rapides Children’s Advocacy Center. Enough probable cause was established for detectives to obtain an arrest warrant for McClanahan.

On May 16, with the assistance of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, McClanahan was located and arrested for one count of third-degree rape, one count cruelty to a juvenile and one count aggravated crimes against nature.

On June 5, McClanahan was transported from Bossier Parish to Rapides Parish and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the active warrants. Currently, McClanahan remains in jail on a $275,000 bond.