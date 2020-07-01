Shreveport man barely escapes house fire, fate of pets unknown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man escaped a fire that destroyed his home Wednesday morning, but the fate of some of his pets is unknown.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 4000 block of Martha St. just before 8 a.m.

Henry Bryant says that he was getting dressed and prepared to leave out of his house when he saw smoke coming from the ceiling of his second story home.

“And I went to the back side of the house to go down stairs, but when I got down there smoke sent me back up stairs so I had to run out of the house with no clothes on,” said Bryant, “A lady called 911 for me.”

SFD crews were on the scene within three minutes and saw smoke and flames. It took 28 minutes for firefighters to bring the blaze under control but one firefighter was transported to a local hospital for heat exhaustion.

SFD says Bryant was only one person in the home at the time and he escaped without any injuries but four cats and a dog were still in the home when the homeowner escaped. It is unknown whether the animals perished in the fire.

“We have not been able to get inside of the home just due to the extent of the damage to the home. It’s still some hot spots inside the structure that’s trying to get out utilizing our aero devices and things,” said Skip Pinkston with SFD Special Operations and Safety.

Bryant and his wife Pearl were surrounded by neighbors and friends who prayed with them in front of their house. He says they’re optimistic about building are just happy to be alive.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

