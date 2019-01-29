Shreveport man behind bars for cashing fraudulent checks

A Shreveport man was arrested for allegedly cashing fraudulent checks that cost one business over $18,000.

Caddo Sheriff’s detectives said 32-year-old James Maxie is accused of cashing two counterfeit checks on Jan. 2 at a local convenience store where he was a regular customer. The checks totaled more than $3,200.

About two weeks later, Maxie returned to the store and cashed one counterfeit check and one stolen, forged check that totaled over $14,000.

After an investigation Maxie was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for forgery and two counts of monetary instrument abuse.