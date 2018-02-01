Shreveport man busted for Bossier bomb threat caper

A Shreveport man today is a guest of Bossier taxpayers after he was arrested for phoning in a bomb threat to a local restaurant.

Difonzio Atrail Kelly, 32, faces a charge of communicating of false information of planned arson for calling the Applebee’s Restaurant in the 2100 block of Airline Drive Wednesday evening and making a bomb threat.

The employee with whom Kelly spoke told police that Kelly said there was a bomb in the parking lot.

A thorough search of the property conducted by personnel with the Bossier City Fire Department Bomb Squad found no explosives or suspicious devices. Shreveport police later assisted Bossier City investigators in making contact with Kelly overnight at his residence in Shreveport.

Kelly was taken into custody and subsequently booked into the Bossier City Jail. He also faces a charge of simple assault for sending threatening text messages to an employee at the restaurant.