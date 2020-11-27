Shreveport man camps outside of Gamestop for more than 48 hours for PS5

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is showing his Black Friday dedication by camping outside of a GameStop for over 48 hours to get the new PlayStation 5.

French Ellis has been waiting in front of the video game store since Tuesday, and he says it is the only way to get ahead of the crowd and get the new gaming console.

“The only way to secure the bag is to campout,” said Ellis.

“Other than being a true blue gamer, my kids are looking forward to this, you know what I mean? I have been looking forward to this.

Ellis says he has been waiting on the gaming system for the past seven years. Once the PS5 was released in stores at the beginning of November, Ellis tried to order it online but was unsuccessful. He also stood in other lines but the system was gone by the time he made it to the door.

“I was unsuccessful with all my online purchases. I was unsuccessful with all my camps. This is my second time camping here,” said Ellis.

Ellis’s dedication to what he calls “Black Friday Camping” caused him to miss Thanksgiving at home with his family. He says while sleeping in his car, he was forced to endure cold temperatures.

“It was freezing cold, as you see I got four covers; four thick covers and I was freezing. My family came up here and they brought me dinner, they gave me kisses, they gave me love, they checked on me, and my kids called because they were worried. They wanted to make sure their daddy was alright and they wanted to make sure I had eaten. I got to spend just a small second with my family then I was back to the camp.”

Ellis says the gaming system is a way for he and his children to interact.

“This is how we bond. This is when they get out of school and finish their homework and they get through eating this is how my kids relax,” said Ellis.

“When I got the news about the Black Friday, I knew for a fact I had to be the first one here.”

GameStop is scheduled to open Friday, November 27 at 7:00 a.m.