Shreveport man charged as accessory in drive-by shooting

A man has been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Shreveport’s Lakeview neighborhood.

On Friday 22-year-old Tamario Jenkins was arrested for accessory after the fact to the illegal use of weapons.

Jenkins was identified as the driver of a silver Impala that drove through the 4600 block of North Lakeshore when someone inside the vehicle fired a gun multiple times at several people in a drive-way back on May 6.

After being questioned by deputies Jenkins was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

