SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man already behind bars on an assault charge is facing new charges after a fight at the Shreveport City Jail sent a 73-year-old inmate to the hospital.

Bobbie Young, 73, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on Friday, June 3, 2022, on drugs and firearms charges. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

It happened on Friday, June 3, according to Shreveport police. Andrew Adaway, 35, was in a holding cell with 73-year-old Bobbie Young when there was some kind of altercation between the two. Police say during that altercation, Young fell and hit his head.

Young was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport in serious condition, but police say he is expected to recover.

Adaway, who had been booked hours earlier on simple assault and entering and remaining charges, was charged with aggravated second-degree battery. He has since been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a $25,000 bond on the charge.

In the previous case, police say Adaway had threatened to beat someone and then refused to leave. He was booked into the city jail about four hours after Young was arrested and booked into the jail on drug and firearms charges.

Police confirm an internal investigation is underway into whether there were any policy violations at the jail in connection with the incident.