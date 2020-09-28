Shreveport man charged in deadly shooting that police say started over sneakers

Dexstavious Deon James, 38, of Shreveport is charged with one count of second-degree murder (Photo courtesy: Ouachita Correctional Center)

MONROE, La. (KTAL/KTVE) — A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of fatally shooting another man during an argument over a pair of Nike sneakers.

Marshall L. Carter was fatally shot around 9:00 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South 29th Street in Monroe.

Citing arrest records, The Monroe News-Star reports that police believe 38-year-old Dexstavious Deon James and his brother got into a dispute with Carter over the sneakers.

The warrant from Monroe police says James took the gun from his brother when the pistol jammed and fatally shot Carter in the head.

James was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with second-degree murder. He was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center, where he remains held on $1,002,500 bond.

In addition to one count of second-degree murder, James is also facing one charge of failure to pay child support obligation.

It is not clear if he has an attorney.