Shreveport man charged with molesting two children

A Shreveport man accused of inappropriately touching two children now sits behind bars.

On Sept. 27 authorities launched an investigation into claims that 39-year-old Corey Jordan, inappropriately touched and exposed himself to two children. 

Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to develop probable cause to charge Jordan with two counts of Molestation of Juveniles. 

On Oct. 11 Jordan was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Jordan has prior charges of Aggravated Rape, Molestation of a Juvenile, Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and Obscenity. 
 

