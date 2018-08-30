Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shreveport man charged with more sex crimes against children

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who is behind bars for allegedly raping two children is now facing additional charges.

Christopher Salone, 24, was originally arrested on Aug. 12 by Shreveport Police for first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13. The crimes involved two victims.

Information about a possible third victim in the parish was provided by SPD to the Caddo Sheriff’s Office, and an investigation was initiated CPSO detectives.

On Aug. 23 investigators obtained an arrest warrant charging Salone with indecent behavior involving a girl under the age of 10. Salone was still in jail when the third charge was added.

He remains in Caddo Correctional Center today under $225,000 bond.



