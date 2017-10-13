Shreveport man charged with multiple car burglaries

A Shreveport man was arrested for breaking into several cars in south Caddo Parish.

Caddo Sheriff’s detectives identified 19-year-old Demarrious Jefferson, was identified as one of several suspects who broke into a number of vehicles in Eagles Nest and Woolworth Oaks subdivisions back on Sept. 28.

The suspects stole electronics, money, and a 9mm handgun. A video at a home nearby captured images of the suspects during one of the break-ins in Eagles Nest.

Investigators said that on the same night as the break-ins a 2014 Ford Escape was stolen from a home in Woolworth Oaks. Detectives are working to identify the suspect in the car theft.

The following day, Jefferson was arrested by Shreveport Police following a pursuit of another stolen vehicle. Jefferson was driving the stolen car and crashed near his home on Washington St.

Several other stolen cars, including the one from Woolworth Oaks, were recovered nearby. At the time of his arrest, Jefferson was wearing the same clothing as one of the suspects on the Eagles Nest car burglary video.

On Oct.1 Jefferson was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on three counts of Simple Burglary and Motor Vehicle Theft and Flight from an Officer.