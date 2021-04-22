Shreveport man charged with vehicular homicide, DUI in 10-year-old son’s death

Tydarius Thomas, Sr. is charged with vehicular homicide/DUI and three counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring in the November 2020 death of his 10-year-old son, Tydarius Thomas, Jr. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is behind bars, charged in the death of his 10-year-old son who was killed in a crash last fall.

Tydarius Thomas, Sr. is charged with vehicular homicide/DUI and three counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring in the death of Tydarius Thomas, Jr. Police say the child was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, which happened late on the night of November 28 on Alexander Avenue Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood. He was taken to LSU Health Shreveport where he later died from his injuries.

SPD says the investigator in the case was able to determine that Thomas, 30, was intoxicated and traveling over three times the posted speed limit.

A warrant was issued and Thomas surrendered himself to authorities at the Caddo Parish Correctional Center on Monday, where he remains held on a total of $550,000 bond.