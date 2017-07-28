Shreveport man convicted in attempted murder of Bossier City man

A Caddo Parish jury finds a Shreveport man guilty of attempted second-degree murder in the brutal attack of a Bossier City man back in Jan. 2016.
The jury determined that 31-year-old Willie Dewayne Lynn beat a man who tried to stop him from attacking his girlfriend during a party.
The victim, Dave Delaney, a guest at the party, had his skull crushed with a three-foot metal pipe, losing parts of his skull. He is now paralyzed, blind in his left eye and unable to use his left arm.
Surgeons also had to attach a prosthetic cap to his skull to replace missing pieces of his cranium.
Lynn has prior misdemeanor convictions for simple battery in 2011, illegal possession of stolen things also in 2011 and theft in 2013.
Lynn faces up to 50 years at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
A sentencing date for Lynn has been set for Aug. 9.
