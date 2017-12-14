Shreveport man convicted on drug charges pleads guilty to firearms charges

A Shreveport man convicted on drug charges in Bossier Parish has pleaded guilty to possessing a revolver.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Wednesday that 28-year-old Christopher Deshun Owens pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark L. Hornsby to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The plea will become final when accepted by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr.

According to the guilty plea, Shreveport 911 operators received a call on Aug. 10, 2017 from Owens’ ex-girlfriend. They heard the ex-girlfriend and Owens arguing about a firearm.

Owens had entered the ex-girlfriend’s home with a firearm. Police later arrived and detained Owens.

A Charter 2000, Shelton, Conn., Model: Undercover, Caliber .38 SPL revolver was recovered from a child’s dresser drawer in the house.

Owens initially denied carrying the gun but later admitted to it. Owens was previously convicted in Bossier Parish for possession of marijuana, second offense.

Owens faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

A sentencing date for Owens has been set for March 27, 2018.