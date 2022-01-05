Shreveport man dies after being ejected from tractor-trailer in De Soto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man died in a Tuesday afternoon crash in De Soto Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Allen Boyd Jr., 48, was pronounced dead at the scene of the one-vehicle accident on Louisiana Highway 177, just south of I-49.

Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to the crash around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Their initial investigation indicated that Boyd was driving a 2017 Peterbilt tractor-trailer north on Highway 177, when, for reasons still under investigation, the tractor-trailer veered off the road where it overturned and ejected him from the truck’s cab.

Boyd, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered fatal injuries.

Although impairment was not suspected to be a factor in this crash, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to wear a seat belt.

This is the first fatality crash investigated by Troop G this year.