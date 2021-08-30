Tracking the Tropics banner

Shreveport man dies after car slams into multiple trees in East Texas

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Shreveport man is dead and another was seriously injured after their car crashed into multiple trees in East Texas.

The accident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 20 near the 603 mile marker in Harrison Co.

According to DPS Troopers, 58-year-old Douglas Whitson was traveling westbound in a 2004 Ford Focus when his car left the road, went into the median and hit several trees.

Whitson died at the scene. His passenger 68-year-old Danny Macon, of Shreveport was taken to Christus Good Shepard Medial Center in Longview with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

