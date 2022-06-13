MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man died due to a fatal crash Sunday evening, according to Louisiana State Police Troop G.

Police say the crash happened just after 7 p.m. when a 2005 Chevy Avalanche driven by 54-year-old Arteaetear Franklin of Mansfield collided with a 2020 Kia Rio driven by 27-year-old Donte Mack near the intersection of US Hwy 171 and Kyle Porter Road.

Mack struck Franklin’s Chevrolet as it attempted to cross US Hwy 171. Franklin did not yield as he entered the path of Mack’s vehicle. Mack’s car ran off the road after the collision.

At the time of the crash, Mack, who was not wearing his seat belt, was transported to Ochner LSU Health Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead. Franklin and two passengers in his vehicle went to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

LSP investigators do not suspect impairment as a factor in the crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.

Troop G has investigated 16 fatal crashes that have resulted in 17 deaths in 2022.