Local News

Shreveport man dies in I-220 crash

By:

Posted: Jun 09, 2019 08:22 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 08:22 PM CDT

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A Shreveport man lost his life this afternoon after a crash on Interstate 220 in west Shreveport.

Calvin W. Baker, 42, was pronounced dead from his injuries at Oschners LSU Health, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. 

Baker was a front-seat passenger in a vehicle involved in a collision in the westbound lanes of I-220 near the Lakeshore Drive exit just before 1:20 p.m. today. 

Although he was transported to Oschners LSU Health hospital, Baker died about 30 minutes later. An autopsy has been ordered at Oschners. 
---

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News