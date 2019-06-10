Shreveport man dies in I-220 crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A Shreveport man lost his life this afternoon after a crash on Interstate 220 in west Shreveport.

Calvin W. Baker, 42, was pronounced dead from his injuries at Oschners LSU Health, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Baker was a front-seat passenger in a vehicle involved in a collision in the westbound lanes of I-220 near the Lakeshore Drive exit just before 1:20 p.m. today.

Although he was transported to Oschners LSU Health hospital, Baker died about 30 minutes later. An autopsy has been ordered at Oschners.

