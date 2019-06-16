Shreveport man fatally crushed after failing to put truck in park and exiting

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) A man who suffered fatal crushing injuries Sunday, June 16, 2019, when his vehicle apparently ran over him has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

John E. Pettaway, 77, of Shreveport, was killed in the incident that occurred just minutes after midnight in the 8100 block of the Keatchie-Marshall Road in Keatchie.

He was taken to Oschners LSU Health hospital where he died at 1:18 a.m. today.

An autopsy has been scheduled to take place there.

It was reported that Pettaway exited his truck to close a gate, but the vehicle was not in park. He was found pinned under the tires of the vehicle.

