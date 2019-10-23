Shreveport man formally charged in death of man shot over parking dispute

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man has been formally charged in the death of a man who was fatally shot over a parking dispute in July.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, the Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned a true bill Tuesday charging 65-year-old Ronald Berry Parker with second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Ronald Gaut.

It happened in the 1200 block of East Washington Street in Shreveport’s Anderson Island neighborhood on July 20. Parker was arrested after police say he allegedly shot Gaut following a brief verbal exchange between the two.

Parker faces life in prison at hard labor if convicted.

