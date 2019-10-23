Shreveport man found guilty in burglary of James Burton building

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man accused of breaking into a building owned by guitarist James Burton has been convicted.

According to the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, a five-woman, one-man jury found 41-year-old Ronnie Lamar Burks guilty of attempted simple burglary. Burks was charged with simple burglary in January.

The burglary happened at a storage building owned by the James Burton Foundation in the 700 block of Austen Place, near the Municipal Auditorium. Police say Burks was caught by the manager of the foundation.

A statement released by the DA’s office says Burks will return to appear before District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. on Nov. 12 for sentencing.

He was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Alexandra Porubsky and Senae Hall, and he was defended by Felicia Hamilton and Michelle AndrePont.

