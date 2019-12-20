Shreveport man honored for heroism

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is being honored for helping rescue a woman from a burning building.

The Shreveport City Council recognized Michael Jenkins, 20, with a special resolution at Thursday’s city council meeting.

On November 26, Jenkins noticed smoke and flames coming from a neighbor’s house in the Highland area. He called 911 and assisted emergency crews with rescuing an elderly woman trapped in the home.

Officials said the fire there was so intense it took about 35 firefighters more than an hour and a half to extinguish.

Jenkins said he doesn’t consider himself a hero.

“I broke through the door and when I went upstairs there was just smoke coming from everywhere,” said Jenkins. “I heard, like, windows popping and exploding. My only thing was just like, I just wanted to make it out of this house with this lady before it blew up.”

“Nowadays, it’s hard to find people that will actually do that, but they still exist,” said Shreveport City Councilman Grayson Boucher. “It just goes back to what I’ve always said about Shreveport. Shreveport has some really great people here.”

City leaders said it’s because of Jenkins’s actions that no one was injured during the fire.

The fire department also presented Jenkins with a Citizen Life Saving Award. Jenkins said he is now considering applying for a position with the fire department.

