TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas State Police has identified the pedestrian fatally hit by an oncoming vehicle in the roadway of Interstate 49 on Jan 12.

29-year-old, Derrick Dukes, of Shreveport, La was traveling north on I-49 when the driver of a 2000 Dodge pickup noticed him in the roadway. According to ASP, the driver was unable to avoid the collision and collided with Dukes on the right lane.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Miller County Coroner Dakota Bloyd.