Shreveport man indicted in murder of Bossier mother and daughter

The Shreveport man suspected in the fatal shooting of a Bossier City mother and daughter in January has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder.

22-year-old Shandrell Simoneaux and her mother, 40-year-old Maeisha Simoneaux, were found shot to death in Shandrell’s Misty Hollow apartment on January 9 after a neighbor called 911. Police say Shandrell’s two young children were in the apartment at the time of the shooting. The children were turned over to the care of family members.

Police arrested the father of those children, 22-year-old Frederick Dewayne Jackson, the next day.

Detectives believe the shooting was related to a domestic situation between Jackson and Shandrell Simoneaux.



Jackson remains in custody at the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility on $7.5 million bond.

A Bossier Parish Grand Jury handed up the indictment Monday morning.

He is due back in court March 12.