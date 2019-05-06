Shreveport man killed in ATV crash
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has identified a man killed in an incident early Sunday morning involving an ATV.
54-year-old Roland Scroggins was killed when his ATV left the street near a residence in the 500 block of Sugarleaf Trail shortly after midnight. His body was found about two hours later.
An autopsy was scheduled at Ochsner LSU Health to determine a cause of death.
More Stories
-
HOPE, Ark. - (KTAL/KMSS) You have a chance to own a piece of…
-
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) - A fundraiser benefitting local kids is…
-
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to visit Louisiana…
Celebrating Women
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.