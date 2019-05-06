Shreveport man killed in ATV crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has identified a man killed in an incident early Sunday morning involving an ATV.

54-year-old Roland Scroggins was killed when his ATV left the street near a residence in the 500 block of Sugarleaf Trail shortly after midnight. His body was found about two hours later.

An autopsy was scheduled at Ochsner LSU Health to determine a cause of death.