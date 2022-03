SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A crash on I-20 late Saturday afternoon claimed the life of a Shreveport man.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, Kwesi O. Corley, 44, died at the scene of a crash that happened around 4:50 p.m. He was heading westbound on I-20 near I-49.

The crash is under investigation by Shreveport Police. An autopsy has been ordered.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.