Shreveport man killed in weekend stabbing identified

A man who was fatally stabbed in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood over the weekend has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the stabbing victim as 19-year-old Cameron Lee.

The stabbing happened shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 5600 block of Kent Ave.

Investigators learned that Lee had a visitor arrive at his home just before the stabbing. The person, who was wearing all black, was later seen running from the home.

Witnesses found Lee with a stab wound and drove him to University Health. Lee was taken into surgery but later died from his injuries.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward in this case. Anyone with information about this stabbing is urged to call 318-673-7373 or visit Lockemup.org.