Shreveport man killed in weekend stabbing identified

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Stabbing death 10.16.17_1508165908993.PNG

A man who was fatally stabbed in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood over the weekend has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the stabbing victim as 19-year-old Cameron Lee.

The stabbing happened shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 5600 block of Kent Ave.

Investigators learned that Lee had a visitor arrive at his home just before the stabbing. The person, who was wearing all black, was later seen running from the home.

Witnesses found Lee with a stab wound and drove him to University Health.  Lee was taken into surgery but later died from his injuries.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward in this case.  Anyone with information about this stabbing is urged to call 318-673-7373 or visit Lockemup.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss