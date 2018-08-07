Shreveport man pleads guilty to indecent act with child

A Shreveport man has pleaded guilty to an indecent act with a 5-year-old girl.

On Aug. 2 Ezekiel Ruben, 65, admitted to indecent behavior with a juvenile under the age of 13.

Shreveport Police arrested Ruben back on June 20, 2016, following a report filed by the victim and her mother. The 5-year-old girl’s statement to authorities contained details that were confirmed in Ruben’s statement obtained by SPD detectives.

Ruben will return to Caddo District Court Sept. 20 for a sentencing hearing.

The charge ordinarily carries a penalty of two to 25 years at hard labor. However, both sides agreed that a sentencing cap of no greater than 20 years should be imposed by the court.

As such, Ruben faces two to 20 years at hard labor, with the first two years to be served without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.