Shreveport man remembers father who died in SPD custody as DA reviews case

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The son of a Shreveport man who died while in police custody last month says he wants justice for his father.

44-year old Tommie McGlothen Jr. died while in the custody of Shreveport police last month, and his son wants answers.

“He’s been gone since April the fifth. Things haven’t been the same. He was really the best father you could ever have,” said Tommie McGlothen III. “Everybody that knows him knows the person he was, and we just want justice for him at the end of the day because we know that there’s more to the situation.”

DA invites public input regarding two suspects who allegedly died in SPD custody

The Caddo Parish District Attorney is reviewing the case. On Tuesday, DA James Stewart said they got files May 29, 2020 from Shreveport police on their investigation into McGlothen’s death, as well as the death of Wavey Austin, who also died while in police custody 14 days later.

“Upon our initial review of the files, we have found that they are missing reports, statements, downloads and other vital information that is essential to conduct a thorough and complete review,” Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. said. “The Shreveport Police Department is being notified as to what is missing and is being requested to provide this to our office expeditiously.”

SPD Chief: No files missing in 2 cases under DA’s office review involving deaths in police custody

While the police department is not commenting on any ongoing investigations, Raymond responded Wednesday morning to the DA’s comments.

“I am aware of DA Stewart’s comments and it is common practice for the district attorney’s office to request additional assistance from our investigators to help his office address questions that arise,” Raymond said in a statement.

“There are no ‘missing’ reports, statements or any other information that our detectives have and did not provide. There were simply some additional requests made to supplement the information we provided. No personnel will face discipline and I believe the statements are being taken out of context.”

The police department also confirmed that the officers involved in the McGlothen and Austin cases are not on leave.

45 Days of Action Shreveport held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to address the differences in the DA’s Office and SPD.

“No matter how you feel about what were the circumstances that may have led to his death you can’t ignore that some children have lost their father, and they don’t even know all the way what has happened,” said 45 Days of Action organizer, Omari Ho-Sang.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.