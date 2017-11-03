Shreveport man sentenced for 5th DWI offense

A Shreveport man found guilty of driving drunk while on Barksdale Air Force Base learns his punishment.

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced Friday that Jesus J. Maldonado, 30, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to 10 years in prison with eight years suspended on one count of driving while intoxicated, fifth offense.

Maldonado was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

According to the July 25, 2017 guilty plea, a Barksdale security officer pulled over Maldonado’s vehicle on April 13, 2017 after it was seen driving erratically and showing signs of being in a wreck. He was found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol.

Maldonado had also been convicted on four previous occasions of driving while under the influence in Oct. 2007 in Bossier City; in June 2009 in Los Angeles; in March 2013 in Shreveport; and in May 2013 in Shreveport.