Shreveport man sets Saints pride aside for Cowboys fan wife in big birthday gesture

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As football season kicks into high gear, a Shreveport man has put his love for his wife ahead of his love for the Saints with a birthday gesture so big, it can be seen from the air.

David King’s wife is a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan, and he wanted to do something to make his wife feel special on her birthday. So even though he bleeds black and gold, he set the house-divided rivalry aside to paint a giant Cowboys 50-year-line star in the middle of their South Shreveport backyard.

“She went out with her mother and did some running around, and I try to get this done,” David said. “It didn’t quite get done before she got back, but I thought I would surprise her, try to surprise her with something special. Something different. Anybody can buy chocolate.”

Christine says she did notice her working husband in the yard before leaving the house that day but didn’t think anything of it since he’s always doing some sort of yard work.

“And I came back and there’s this giant blue star! I was like, ‘Oh!’ I was so surprised. It was just like the Dallas Cowboys star on the field. That’s the thing that surprises me the most. It was so big.”

David says it took about three hours to paint the star using official turf paint so would last through the recent rains. It will disappear the next time he cuts the grass. While this might be the last time he does this for his wife, he’s not ruling out another turn on the turf with a Saints or LSU theme.