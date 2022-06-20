SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday was a very special Father’s Day for a Shreveport man who celebrated his first since receiving full custody of his eight-year-old son a year ago.

Charles Dittler spent time with his son, Chance, at Southern Hills park. Chance is a happy boy, enjoying all the slides and swings they have.

He doesn’t know what awaits him after they leave.

“When he came into this world, I definitely started taking life a whole lot serious,” says Dittler.

When Chance was just four, Dittler was badly burned from the waist up. And there were other life changes, too.

He vividly recalls the day he got full custody of Chance last June.

“I pulled into a parking lot, I noticed where they were. I noticed the car they were in. I guess they had been living homeless or whatever.”

The first thing Dittler thought about was his son’s safety. He says Chance’s mother was deemed unfit to raise their son.

“Like, ‘I gotta go get my son,'” Dittler recalls.

And he did.

“I called the Sheriff’s department, they came, and I gave them the paperwork signed by a judge and they gave me my son right then and there.”

Dittler says life after getting full custody of his son is “amazing,” especially teaching Chance “all the small things and what it takes to be a man when he gets older.”

Like opening doors for women, and teaching him how to pump gas.

But this year’s Father’s Day is not only about giving life lessons to Chance, but it is about unveiling their new house.

“I may get a little bit emotional. But that’s what it is all about. I can honestly say that this is probably going to be the best Father’s Day ever.”