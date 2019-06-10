Local News

Shreveport man wanted for crimes against children

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 11:17 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 11:17 AM CDT

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -- Authorities are on the lookout for a Shreveport man wanted on multiple crimes involving children. 

Mark Jointer, 52, has been charged with 2nd Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile, Domestic Abuse Battery with Child Endangerment, Home Invasion, and Simple Criminal Property Damage.

Jointer is described as a black male, standing 5' 9" tall and weighing 180 lbs.

Anyone with information regarding Jointer's whereabouts is urged to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org or use the P3Tips app.    

