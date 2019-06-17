Shreveport man wanted on domestic abuse charges

Local News

by: Nikki Henderson

Detectives need your help tracking down a Shreveport man accused of domestic abuse.

Christopher Hicks, 38, is wanted on one count each of Domestic Abuse Battery 2nd Offense and Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault.
 
Hicks is described as a black male, standing 6′ 0″ tall and weighing 215 lbs. 

Anyone with information on Hicks’ whereabouts is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, visit Lockemup.org or use the P3 Tips app.

