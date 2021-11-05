Shreveport Mardi Gras parade routes to remain the same for upcoming season

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport has decided that the Mardi Gras parade routes will remain the same for the upcoming season.

After much discussion on the logistics and funding for this year’s parades, the city has decided to allow the krewes to take the same routes this season, according to a Friday press release.

The city will extend the contracts with the krewes of Centaur and Gemini for the next two years. Initially, there was uncertainty about where the parades would take place as well as who would pay for security as the krewes’ previous 10-year agreement with the city expires this December.

“I am grateful to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser for his recognition of the importance of Mardi Gras in Northwest Louisiana and committing funds to support these events,” said Mayor Adrian Perkins. “However, we still need local entities to step up and support these events that bring great economic impact to our area.”

In the past, the city has covered the financial burden to host the events. To provide setup, cleanup, public and fire, events services, public works, and traffic engineer, the City of Shreveport spends nearly $400,000 annually to support Mardi Gras in the area.

The economic impact that Mardi Gras brings to the area is an annual estimated $12.3 million in visitor spending in which several organizations benefit from through sales taxes.

“We cannot continue to shoulder this cost alone,” said Mayor Perkins. “We need every entity that benefits from Mardi Gras to help support it.”