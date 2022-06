SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr. went missing Thursday after a boating accident while on vacation in Florida.

Caldwell was in Destin, Fl. when he fell out of the boat. The U.S. Coast Guard, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Department, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the Destin Fire Department are searching for him.

The City Marshal’s Office will release any updates once available.