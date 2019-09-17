Shreveport mayor addresses controversy surrounding police chief recommendations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has broken his silence regarding the controversy surrounding the recommendations of his police chief search committee.

In a statement posted to his official Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Perkins confirmed he has now interviewed the three candidates selected by the Police Chief Selection Committee: Sgt. Michael Carter, Lt. Tedris Smith, and Assistant Police Chief Wayne Smith.

Word of their selection spread late Friday, the result of an apparent leak from a member of the seven-person committee assembled by Perkins to assist in the process of choosing the city’s next permanent police chief. The exclusion of the current interim police chief Ben Raymond raised eyebrows and concerns among those who felt the acting chief should have had an opportunity to interview for the job.

“While I am disappointed that the committee’s recommendation went public before I had an opportunity to deliberate, I appreciate their willingness to serve,” Perkins said.

While the mayor did not specify whether he will be interviewing anyone else in addition to the three candidates recommended by the committee, he did say in his statement Tuesday afternoon that he “will continue to contemplate” his options. Perkins also went on to say that “I have heard the concerns of Shreveport citizens and City Councilmembers. These concerns will factor into my final decision.”

Here is the full statement posted by Mayor Perkins:

“My top priority as Mayor is public safety. Selecting the individual who will lead the Shreveport Police Department is a matter I take seriously. I promised to assemble a Police Chief search committee during the campaign because I wanted input from law enforcement and legal experts. I am looking for a candidate committed to community-oriented policing and an innovative leader who can work with a constrained budget.

I have spoken to each member of the search committee since they submitted their three recommendations. While I am disappointed that the committee’s recommendation went public before I had an opportunity to deliberate, I appreciate their willingness to serve. I have heard the concerns of Shreveport citizens and City Councilmembers. These concerns will factor into my final decision. I have interviewed the three candidates submitted by the committee and will continue to contemplate my options.

This is a decision that will impact the City of Shreveport for years to come. It requires much thought, counsel, and prayer. I approached this process prudently and I intend to conclude it that way.”

