Shreveport mayor addresses crime at Republican luncheon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins touched on a list of topics ranging from the recent rash of crime to how the use of upgraded technology will help combat crime during a Republican luncheon Tuesday.

Mayor Perkins says 2021 is a historic year for violent crime in the area with 25 homicides. He also says he is working with Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond to make sure they curb crime in the city.

Perkins says the police department is down 95 positions, but he hops a pay raise will melo recruitment efforts.

“In 2020, we passed a 6 percent pay raise for our police and fire so that we can retain the current first responders that we’re having, but we are also making sure that we acquire body cameras so were not only protecting citizens, but we are protecting our officers,” said Mayor Perkins.

“We’re buying millions of dollars of equipment, state of the art equipment for our police and fire as well so when they go to work they have dependable equipment to make sure they can keep the city safe.” the mayor says they are going there best to invest in public safety the are investing 4 to 5 million dollars in police and fore upgrades.”