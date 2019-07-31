Shreveport mayor announces retirement of Police Chief Alan Crump

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Mayor’s Office has announced Police Chief Alan Crump has officially retired from the Shreveport Police Department, effective immediately.

According to a statement released Wednesday morning, Provisional Chief of Police Ben Raymond will continue to serve in that role until Mayor Adrian Perkins names a permanent replacement.

Crump, who had more than 26 years of service with the Shreveport Police Department when he went on medical leave in November 2018, became the Interim Chief in July of 2016. He was later named to the permanent position.

The announcement of Crump’s retirement comes on the same day seven candidates are set to take the Civil Service exam required to be appointed Chief of Police under Louisiana law.

The seven candidates include Raymond. Also taking the exam Wednesday are Sergeant Michael Carter, Lieutenant Janice Dailey, Corporal Jason Frazier, Lieutenant Tedris Smith, Assistant Chief of Police Wayne Smith, and Sergeant Kevin Strickland.

Those who receive a score of 75 or higher will be considered for the position. The mayor has said he will consult an advisory citizen group before he makes his selection, which then must be approved by the city council.

Wednesday’s statement said Perkins “is looking for a candidate that is 100 percent committed to making Shreveport safer.”

“Public safety is my administration’s top priority,” Mayor Perkins said. “The next Police Chief must be committed to and capable of implementing community oriented policing strategies.”

