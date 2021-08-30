Shreveport mayor announces return of “National Night Out” to combat crime

Mayor Adrian Perkins held a press conference Monday afternoon to announce the City’s 2021 “National Night Out” against crime, as well as COVID protocols that have been added to the judging criteria.

The annual event will be held from 6-to-9 p.m. Oct. 5, in Shreveport, as well as in Bossier City and Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Registration opened Monday in Shreveport, and people wishing to register may do so here.

“We all can be part of the solution for addressing crime in our city,” Perkins said. “It will take every community organization and neighborhood group to make a difference in our plans to fight crime.”

The City of Shreveport along with its Police Department and Community Renewal will work with community organizations to register citizens, hoping to foster new collaborations and fortify partnerships across the area.

Designed to highlight crime and drug prevention awareness, “National Night Out” is an initiative to

generate support for Shreveport’s crime prevention efforts, as well as strengthen police-community relationships, which it is hoped, will send the message that neighbors are organizing and fighting back

against crime.

