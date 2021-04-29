Shreveport mayor appoints new Economic Development Director

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Mayor Adrian Perkins has appointed a new Economic Development Director for the City of Shreveport.

On Thursday Mayor Perkins announced that Drew Mouton will take over the position on Monday, May 3.

Mouton brings decades of experience in finance, product development and managerial operations.

Mayor Perkins said, “This year we are embarking upon a new chapter for our city, following a historic financial fallout caused by a public health crisis. We

expect Drew will be a catalyst for building a stronger economic outlook, supporting

businesses and giving entrepreneurs the tools needed to thrive.”

Mouton most recently served as Chief Innovation Officer for LSU Health Sciences

Center, where he led teams that created the Emerging Viral Threat Lab, the Louisiana Addiction Research Center and other projects that brought tens of millions of dollars in new revenue to the LSUHS campus.

Mouton said, “This last year has been unprecedented in both our city and country’s history and we remain mindful of the great toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on our citizens. As we emerge from a time of great economic turmoil, we are presented with an opportunity to reimagine the ways our city, parish and state partners work together to improve the standard of living for our residents.”