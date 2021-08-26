Shreveport mayor calls news conference as council sets special meeting to vote on confidence in police chief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has called a news conference Thursday afternoon “on public safety,” hours after the city council set a special meeting to hold a confidence vote on Police Chief Ben Raymond.

The news conference is set for 4:45 p.m., and word of it came less than an hour after the special meeting was called for Friday to consider a resolution calling on Perkins to request Raymond’s resignation.

Resolution 110 of 2021, proposed by Councilmembers Jerry Bowman and Levette Fuller, cites the police department’s understaffing and recruiting issues, failure to improve crime rates, and the rise in homicide and violent crimes among the reasons for the vote.

Crime rates in Shreveport are not improving despite the special operations being performed to remove illegal drugs and weapons and execute warrants within the City; and



WHEREAS, the homicide and violent crime rates continue to rise and citizens of Shreveport do not feel safe; and



WHEREAS, the City Council respectively requests that Mayor Adrian Perkins seek Chief Ben Raymond’s resignation and begin searching for a Chief who can lead the police department and make Shreveport citizens to feel safe again. Shreveport City Council Resolution 110 of 2021

Thursday’s news conference and the call for a vote of no confidence in the police chief come after a particularly violent weekend in Shreveport that included three fatal shootings, along with several other shootings and violent crimes over the past several days.

Read the full resolution below: