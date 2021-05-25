Shreveport mayor, community members to hold prayer meeting to stop violence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins along with community members are set to hold a prayer meeting to help put a stop to the violence.
A briefing on the program will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Government Plaza.
According to the City of Shreveport, mayor Perkins will hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon with city council members to announce the two days of prayer to end the violence in Shreveport.
The mayor says next starting next month there will be prayer meetings held in each council district.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.