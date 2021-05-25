Shreveport mayor, community members to hold prayer meeting to stop violence

Following an uncharacteristic display at Tuesday’s Shreveport city council meeting, Mayor Adrian Perkins says he does not regret anything he said about or towards city councilman John Nickelson.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins along with community members are set to hold a prayer meeting to help put a stop to the violence.

The mayor says next starting next month there will be prayer meetings held in each council district.