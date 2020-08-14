The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
Tracking COVID-19

Tracking COVID-19

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring Our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Tracking COVID-19 in the ArkLaTex

Unsung Heroes

Unsung Heroes

Honoring our Graduates

Honoring our Graduates

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

MAP: ArkLaTex school reopening plans

LIVE: Shreveport mayor, fire chief unveil new SFD uniforms promoting COVID-19 safety

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City leaders are set to unveil a new Shreveport Fire Department uniform attire they say promotes COVID-19 safety measures.

Mayor Adrian Perkins will join Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton and representatives from Willis Knighton Health System for a press briefing at 2 p.m. at Central Fire Station to unveil the new gear.

Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ArkLaTex Coronavirus News

Louisiana

Arkansas

Texas

Oklahoma

 

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss