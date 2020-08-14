LIVE: Shreveport mayor, fire chief unveil new SFD uniforms promoting COVID-19 safety

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – City leaders are set to unveil a new Shreveport Fire Department uniform attire they say promotes COVID-19 safety measures.

Mayor Adrian Perkins will join Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton and representatives from Willis Knighton Health System for a press briefing at 2 p.m. at Central Fire Station to unveil the new gear.

