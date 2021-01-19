Shreveport mayor invites community to light candles to honor 576 dead from COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is inviting the community to light a candle in memory of those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and to pray for the families that are grieving.

Mayor Perkins made a post on Twitter Tuesday, asking community members to join him in lighting a candle for those who passed. He also asked citizens to wear masks & practice social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19 and to save lives.

.@BidenInaugural is having a day of remembrance for all the victims of COVID-19. In Caddo, we’ve lost 576 of our friends, neighbors, & family members. Please join me in lighting a candle for those who passed, but let’s also wear masks & practice social distancing to save lives. pic.twitter.com/QcH3vcLGe5 — Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins (@ShreveportMayor) January 19, 2021

COVID-19 has robbed us of so many things, but none more precious than the lives it’s stolen from us. The U.S. has lost 400,000 people to COVID-19. Louisiana has lost more than 8,300 people to the deadly pandemic. And right here in Shreveport, we have 576 of our friends, neighbors, coworkers, and family members. That is an incredible burden for any community to bear, let alone the victims’ families whose struggle to grieve through this very difficult time. President-elect Biden and Vice-President-elect Harris are calling for a day of unity to remember the lives lost this year to COVID-19. I invite everyone in Shreveport to light a candle and say a prayer for those who have died and their families. But not only that, [but] I also ask that you mask up, wash your hands frequently, and practice social distancing so we can prevent the further loss of life. Let’s lift up every family grieving due to COVID-19 and work together [in] Shreveport to slow the spread and save lives. Adrian Perkins, Mayor of Shreveport

President-elect Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris led a lighting ceremony at the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. followed by a moment of silence and 400 bell tolls at the National Cathedral to symbolically honor the COVID-19 dead.